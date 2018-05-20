KHALWALE tells RUTO to dump UHURU and join MUDAVADI and WETANGULA – UHURU will betray you like JUDAS!

Sunday May 20, 2018

- Former Kakamega Senator, Dr Boni Khalwale, has urged Deputy President William Ruto to join forces with ANC party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, and Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, ahead of the 2022 General Elections.





Speaking during a bull fighting event at Malinya village in Ikolomani Constituency on Saturday, Khalwale said Ruto’s chances of becoming the next President of Kenya will improve greatly if he agrees to work with Mudavadi and Wetangula.





“Uhuru’s time in office is coming to an end and the only seats worthy of…



