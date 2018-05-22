KHALWALE defends UHURU amid looting at NYS and blames this LUHYA man for endemic plunder of the country’s resources

- Former Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale, has come to the defence of President Uhuru Kenyatta amid a new scandal involving a whopping sh10 billion that was looted from the National Youth Service (NYS).





Speaking during a TV interview, Khalwale noted that President Kenyatta was not corrupt as some may want us to believe, instead, he blamed the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) for continued graft in the country.





He blamed the EACC Chairman, Eliud Wabukala, for failing to do his job of curbing corruption in the country.





"I am tempted to share with Kenyans that Uhuru Kenyatta is not corrupt. It will not be enough for Uhuru to sack Cabinet Secretaries. There needs to be a follow up to ensure all who played a part in perpetrating graft are convicted for corruption to be won," Khalwale said.



