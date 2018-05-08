Keroche heiress, ANERLISA MUIGAI, flaunts her new LOVER and asks people to stop judging her (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, May 08, 2018 - Keroche heiress, Anerlisa Muigai, has moved on swiftly from her recent heart-break after she flaunted her new guy on social media.





After her messy and noisy break-up with her ex who was simply identified as Don, she has bagged herself a gym buff and she seems to be madly in love with him.





She took to Instagram to unveil her new catch though she didn’t reveal his face.





The 31-year old also urged people not to judge her for running into another man’s arms almost immediately after her ex-walked out of the relationship.





She wrote:





“Women often get judged a lot because of moving from one relationship to the other but what to do and the heart wants what it wants. The heart is a stupid thing but sometimes you…



