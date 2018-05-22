Kenyans want Governor PATRICK NJOROGE to sack CBK officials who are involved in the 10 billion NYS scandal - You know them!!

Tuesday May 22,2018

- Kenyans from across the political divide have asked Central Bank of Kenya Governor, Dr Patrick Njoroge, to sack CBK officials who colluded with National Youth Service (NYS) officials in facilitating the looting of Sh 10 billion from the public funded institution.





Some CBK officials have already been linked to the scandal that was engineered by Youth Principal Secretary, Lilian Omollo, and NYS Director General, Richard Ndubai.





Though the CBK has remained silent over the mega corruption scandal, officers from Bank Fraud Investigations Unit revealed that the NYS scandal involved CBK officials, KCB managers, KCB tellers and…



