KALONZO is nothing without RAILA - MUTULA confirms as he reveals what he is desperately doing to regain Baba’s favour

Friday May 25, 2018

- Wiper Party Leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, is without a doubt having the most difficult time of his political career ever since NASA leader, Raila Odinga, dumped him and other NASA co-principals to work with Jubilee.





This was confirmed by Makueni Senator, Mutula Kilonzo Junior, who said Kalonzo was nothing without Raila Odinga.





Speaking during an interview, Mutula Kilonzo also warned that Kalonzo may not see the 2022 General Elections if he goes it alone.





According to the Senator, Kalonzo needs Raila to hold his hand to make it in politics and without him the Wiper Leader is nothing.





“The fact of the matter is I don't think Kalonzo Musyoka will make much head on if he goes on his own, because whoever he faces is going to be a congregation of parties or Ruto himself in terms of the coalition that is the Jubilee Party," argued Mutula.



