KALONZO has lost it completely as desperation grows! He has now resorted to begging! He is nothing without RAILA

Friday May 25, 2018

- Former Vice President and Wiper Leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has resorted to begging NASA leader, Raila Odinga, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, to help him regain his traction in the political arena.





Speaking yesterday, Wiper Chairman, Kivutha Kibwana, confirmed that the Wiper leader was desperately seeking to form an alliance with his former friends for him to be felt in the political sphere.





According to Kibwana, Kalonzo was planning to reach out to NASA leader, Raila Odinga, and Deputy President William Ruto to help Kalonzo regain his footing.





He even plans to reach out to President Uhuru Kenyatta, ANC leader, Musalia Mudavadi, and his Ford Kenya counterpart, Moses Wetangula, in a bid to reinvigorate himself political.





"We will knock the door of the Deputy President, we will knock the door of the President, we will knock the door of Wetangula and Mudavadi, we will knock the door of Raila Odinga and say we want our pound of flesh," said Kibwana.



