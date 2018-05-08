KALENJINs demand that UHURU assures them that he will support RUTO in 2022! We don’t like the way things are going

KALENJINs demand that UHURU assures them that he will support RUTO in 2022! We don’t like the way things are goingNews, Politics 07:55
Tuesday May 8,2018 - A section of Kalenjin MPs have asked President Uhuru Kenyattta to give them an assurance that he will support Deputy President William Ruto’s Presidential bid in 2022.
Politicians led by Belgut MP, Noel Koech, said Uhuru should assure them that he is behind Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022 even after embracing NASA leader, Raila Odinga.
Koech said that in the 2012 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Uhuru agreed to support Ruto in 2022 and he must assure them of that even today.
"Unless the…
Page 1 2
THIS SITUATION ONLY REMINDS ME OF JOSHUA MUNGUTI. EVEN THOUGH, I FULLY SUPPORT THE GUYS FROM RIFT VALLEY. UHURU PLEASE DON'T MAKE THAT MISTAKE. RUTO DESERVES IT. PLAY YOUR PART FOR RUTO WHOM YOU HAVE TREKKED FROM AS FAR AS ICC TO WHERE WE ARE TODAY AS TWO. IT WOULD BE VERY UNFAIR. AM EVEN ASHAMED ABOUT EVERYTHING. LISTEN TO THE VOICES OF THE KIUKS LIVING IN RIFT VALLEY, THEY HAVE THE BEST ANSWER. AGWAMBO IS ONLY PLAYING HIS CARDS AND WATCH OUT HE IS HIDING A JOKER SOMEWHERE.