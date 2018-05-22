KABOGO now tells UHURU what he should do if he wants to slay corruption once and for all - Fire this man first

Wednesday May 23, 2018 - Former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to fire Ethics and Anti-Corruption Chairman, Archbishop Eliud Wabukala, and appoint him if he wants to end corruption in Kenya once and for all.





Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV, Kabogo bragged that he understood how corruption cartels operated and his appointment alone could get them running for their lives.





He warned the President that it would be very difficult to achieve his Big Four agenda without dealing with individuals perpetrating massive corruption under his administration.





"Before the President fully delves in implementing his four priorities, he must finish corruption and I can offer an effective approach. Some of the leaders in the current regime are full time looters and I can deal with them in five days , they will run even before I begin my work," said Kabogo.



