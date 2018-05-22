KABANDO wa KABANDO reveals how MIGUNA MIGUNA referred to him as Kihii (boy) in front of his young daughter!

Tuesday May 22, 2018 -

Former Mukwureini MP, Kabando wa Kabando, has revealed how self proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, abused him in front of his young daughter.





Speaking on Monday , Kabando said the incident happened in 2007 when Miguna Miguna was appointed as NASA leader, Raila Odinga’s Political Advisor.





Kabando said after the formation of the Grand Coalition Government, he bumped into Miguna Miguna at Westgate Shopping Mall when he…



