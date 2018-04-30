Junior Accountant Job in Kenya

Junior Accountant



Duma Works is Looking to recruit a Junior Accountant for one of its clients one of Africa’s leading internet group.

With already over 3,000 employees in more than 20 African countries and is led by top talented leaders offering a great mix of local and international talents is currently looking for talented people with a passion for emerging markets in Africa to join our team and embark on our exciting journey.

We offer:

· A unique education in scaling new internet concepts.

· Become part of a highly professional and dynamic team working around the world.

· An unparalleled personal and professional growth as our longer-term objective is to train the next generation of leaders for our future internet ventures.

Responsibilities

· Daily performs bank reconciliations, tracking of cash by unit and foreign currency and maintenance of cash reports

· Performs Cash Management operations involving payment receipt, processing, deposits and other duties with accuracy and timeliness.

· Assist in the controls, balances and deposits of daily cash receipts to maximize return.

· Complete daily functions associated with account reconciliation, remote deposit capture and online banking.

· Reconcile of the daily cash transactions to the A/R systems as well as to the monthly GL accounts

· Prepare daily and monthly cash reports

· Verify that wire transfers post and balance daily.

· Creates month end cash analysis reports, tracking via the budget and last year figures. Produces charts, graphs, and quarterly reports. Develop new reports to support the needs of senior management.

· Reconcile all general ledger accounts, verify and maintain cash management systems.

· Communicate customer service related issues/problems to managers

· Responsible for compliance with applicable laws, rules and regulations impacting cash management services.

· Analyze and research incoming payments and reconcile daily deposits and cash transactions to assure that corporate funds/assets are maintained and assets are protected.

· Other duties as assigned.

Qualifications

· Bachelor ’s degree in commerce or Business Administration – Finance or Accounting Option.

· At least 1-2 years’ experience in financial reconciliations.

· Proficiency in Ms Office and basic accounting systems like QuickBooks or sage.

· Demonstrated good communication, data analysis and numerical skills

· Good interpersonal and organizational skills.

How to Apply

To apply online click here or send your Cover Letter and detailed CV to apply@jobs.dumaworks.com marking the subject as “3363”, Your Full name & Phone number e.g. 3363 Barack Obama, +2547xxxxxxxx. If you don’t follow these instructions, your application will not go through.

Deadline for receiving applications: Saturday, 26 May 2018

N.B.

* You will receive a confirmation email and an alert to take a basic screening test over SMS or online. The email with the test may not arrive immediately. Please be patient. The email/SMS test will typically be 5-8 questions to help us understand your background. Regular SMS rates apply to the test.