Jubilee Party rejects the nomination of MIGUNA MIGUNA as MIKE SONKO’s Deputy - He must join Jubilee first

Thursday May 17, 2018 - The Jubilee Party has rejected the nomination of firebrand lawyer, Miguna Miguna, as the Deputy Governor of Nairobi County.





On Wednesday , Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, wrote a letter to Nairobi County Speaker, Beatrice Elachi, notifying her of Miguna Miguna’s appointment.





"In regard to the Supreme Court advisory to the appointment of a Deputy Governor, upon the seat falling vacant, I hereby forward my nominee Lawyer Miguna Miguna to undergo a full vetting process and approval by the County assembly for the position," stated Sonko in the letter.





However, addressing a…



