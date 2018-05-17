Jubilee Party rejects the nomination of MIGUNA MIGUNA as MIKE SONKO’s Deputy - He must join Jubilee first

Thursday May 17, 2018 - The Jubilee Party has rejected the nomination of firebrand lawyer, Miguna Miguna, as the Deputy Governor of Nairobi County.

On Wednesday, Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, wrote a letter to Nairobi County Speaker, Beatrice Elachi, notifying her of Miguna Miguna’s appointment.


"In regard to the Supreme Court advisory to the appointment of a Deputy Governor, upon the seat falling vacant, I hereby forward my nominee Lawyer Miguna Miguna to undergo a full vetting process and approval by the County assembly for the position," stated Sonko in the letter.

