Jubilee leaders and supporters may commit suicide - See the position HASSAN JOHO has been elected in the world

Friday May 18, 2018

- Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, has been elected the first Co-President of the 21st Century Maritime Cooperation Committee on trade and investment routes.





The committee is tasked with overseeing cities and local Governments of Asia-Pacific, Southeast, South Asia and Africa.





Joho was elected during the first General Assembly of the committee held in Fuzhou City, Fujian Province China on Thursday .





Joho’s certificate was received by Deputy Governor William Kingi because the Mombasa County boss was not present.





In his…



