Jubilee fires at RAILA for claiming RUTO is Kenya’s number one enemy - RUTO will humiliate you in 2022 General Elections

03:11

Tuesday May 22, 2018 - The Jubilee Party has responded to a statement by Raila Odinga’s ODM, claiming that Deputy President William Ruto was number the one enemy of Kenya.


Speaking shortly after ODM released their statement, Jubilee MPs allied to Ruto fired back, accusing Raila of dishonesty, especially with his handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

However, the MPs led by...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Today’s free tips on selected football matches - Make sh5,000 from just a sh200 stake here

Tuesday, May 22, 2018 -  Everyday, we do our best to beat the bookies in their own game by picking several football matches world over and...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno