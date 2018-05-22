Jubilee fires at RAILA for claiming RUTO is Kenya’s number one enemy - RUTO will humiliate you in 2022 General Elections

...National Assembly Majority Leader, Aden Duale, warned Raila Odinga never to vie for Presidency in 2022 because if he dares, Ruto will humiliate him badly.





“We welcome ODM to the 2022 contest, where Raila Odinga will be humiliated by Ruto.”





“But we shall say loud and clear that you cannot talk of uniting the people and you still carry the notion that Jubilee didn’t win the election,” Duale said.





Similar sentiments were echoed by Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichungwa, who claimed that Raila is the one holding the country hostage using threats and intimidation and not Ruto.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



