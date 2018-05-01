Jobs and Vacancies in Zetech University, Nairobi

Zetech University is a premier university offering exceptional learning to thousands of students from Kenya and beyond.





The University offers programmes in information Technology, Business Management, Accounting, Finance, Hospitality and Tourism, Development studies, Communication and related areas.

Our Mission is to provide holistic education by promoting excellence in research, integrating innovation and technology in learning with the aim of developing well rounded citizens to impact the social, political and economic world.

The University has experienced positive growth in terms of student enrolment and programmes.

To support this growth, and in line with our commitment to bring on board qualified, skilled and motivated staff driven by passion for their work and career growth, we are seeking to recruit suitably qualified candidates to fill the following Senior Lecturer positions;

1. Senior Lecturers – ICT (Permanent or a three (3) year renewable contract) – 2 positions

2. Senior Lecturer – Purchasing & Supply Chain Management (Permanent or a three (3) year renewable contract) – 1 position

3. Senior Lecturer- Accounting & Finance (Permanent or a three (3) year renewable contract) – 1 position

Minimum qualifications:

1. A PhD in the related field from an accredited and recognized university;

2. At least three (3) years of teaching experience at the university level as a Lecturer or six(6)years post qualification research or industry experience;

3. Should submit evidence of research publications done as a Lecturer;

4. Supervised at least four (4) post-graduate students ;

5. Understanding of regulatory requirements from the Commission of University Education, relevant examination bodies and professional bodies;

6. Must demonstrate management and leadership skills with a self-driven attitude;

7. Good analytical and reporting skills;

8. Organized with the ability to adhere to set deadlines and adapt to changing conditions;

Interested applicants are encouraged to send their application letters and updated CVs to the Vice Chancellor, through the email infovc@zetech.ac.ke quoting Job Ref. ZU/10/25/45 indicating current and expected salary, not later than 31st May 2018.

Successful candidates will be offered a competitive remuneration package.