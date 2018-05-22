Jobs and Vacancies in Watervale Investments, Nairobi

Watervale Investments Ltd

Vacancy: Talent Specialist

Location: Mombasa Rd. , Nairobi.

Who we are: Watervale is transforming Kenya’s furniture industry by putting quality living within everyone’s reach. Joining us combines the stability of a mid-sized company with the growth opportunity of a start-up.

Here’s what our team has accomplished in the few years since our founding:

· More than doubled in size each year, growing from a start-up to mid-sized company

· Reached hundreds of thousands of Kenyan homes with our products

· Supported the growth of over 200 micro and small businesses across the country

· Attracted global investment to continue fueling our growth and vision

What you’ll make happen:

We are looking for an individual with an eye for talent. You will support organization-wide efforts in sourcing for and retaining the best talent. An ideal fit will also enjoy the challenges of a rapidly growing company.

You’ll take pride in helping a group of general workers in our factory work better together in the morning and training a group of new recruits on our values in the afternoon. You’ll be at ease both interviewing a prospective candidate and walking a new senior manager through their first hiring process.

The role in brief:

Managing the recruitment process end-to-end

· Identify great potential members of our team through a variety of strategies – LinkedIn searches, leveraging our existing networks and building new ones, direct outreach to prospective candidates

· Consider candidates for roles by evaluating their skills and culture fit in-depth, using detailed interviews, role plays and practical assessments

· Support hiring managers in reviewing responses and narrowing down the candidate pool toward the perfect fit

· Accurately track the progress of all applicants through our hiring pipeline, keeping everyone participating in the hiring process in the loop

Management and Training of our staff

· Ensure that all staff members receive effective mentorship to promote career growth

· Personally, lead training sessions for staff members

· Assess staff development and training needs and support the creation of training programs

Team and Culture

· Serve as a leader and role model to the team at large. Live the Watervale values.

· Lead diversity and inclusion work for the Company.

Career growth: Watervale invests in building the capacity and skills within our team. Your manager will invest significant time in your career development. We provide constant, actionable feedback delivered through mentorship from the management team.

Because of our rapid growth, we constantly have new roles opening up and opportunities in many functions. This results in fast career growth for those who are ready to take up the challenge.

As a dream candidate:

At Watervale Investments, we seek new team members who are first and foremost eager to learn and grow in their roles. We put less of an emphasis on formal qualifications and look carefully at candidates’ abilities, experience and character.

Any candidate who feels they can undertake the responsibilities above to a high standard is welcome to apply. Candidates should demonstrate the following in their application materials:

· Candidates with at least 3 years’ experience of finding, hiring and managing talent will have an advantage.

· Believe in yourself. Our team is growing quickly as we work to build a leading home interior brand for Africa’s rising class. You should see yourself shaping the talent strategy of quickly growing company.

· Quality focus. Just getting the job done is not enough for you. You set high standards and share them with the team.

· Knowledge of Kenya employment laws

· Strong attention to details and ability to deliver on assigned tasks with independence and little supervision

· Strong professional references demonstrating professional accomplishment and trustworthiness

· Eagerness to join a young, quickly-growing organization and team

Benefits: Competitive salary for junior management position, participation in a private pension scheme, opportunity for advancement and coaching by the company’s senior management.

Application Process

Application Process









Vacancy: Head of Customer Engagement

Job Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Who we are

What you’ll do

We’re looking to for a self-driven and analytical leader to manage all customer-facing activities of our largest business unit, from sales to product development.

You’ll be a strategically-oriented professional who can ensure your team’s day to day operations are in line with the company’s goals. You’ll have outstanding analytical ability and judgement, identifying trends and weighing evidence to make major tactical decisions.

You’ll be an effective people manager, eager to grow your team and develop the individuals who comprise it.

The role in brief

Develop and lead a high performing customer engagement team

· Invest in building, coaching and developing your team – hiring new members and growing responsibilities of existing team members

· Maintain a high-performance culture, designing a motivating compensation policy and rewarding outstanding accomplishment

· Oversee the company’s customer portfolio while driving expansion

· Coordinate efficient prospecting and customer management functions

· Create an effective system to ensure that the team collects accounts receivable on time

· Work with management to design and implement ideas and strategies to launch new products and break into new segments

· Propose and lead the implementation of out-of-the-box marketing ideas to drive increased market penetration of existing products lines

· Directly manage the relationship with key accounts in the portfolio

Implement and manage systems to effectively track activities and sales

· Find opportunities to develop and improve systems, delegate responsibilities to enable the team to handle more work with increasing complexity

· Coordinate activities with the operation and production teams ensuring smooth collaboration with the customer engagement team and improve processes based on customers’ and other teams’ feedback

· Inculcate a data-driven decision-making culture

· Effectively utilize customer relationship management (CRM) and sales tracking platforms to ensure that the customer engagement team operates efficiently and meets its targets

Manage our product portfolio and ensure an efficient use of resources

· Regularly update product weekly consumption – keeping in mind previous stock out, seasonality and market trends – to ensure that an optimal level of inventory is held

· Liaise with supply chain team to ensure timely reordering

· Direct market research and offer data-driven recommendations about new products and/or designs

· Closely monitor market trends and competitive landscape to define pricing strategy for each product category

Qualifications

· You are an out-of-the-box thinker and enjoy coming up with creative ideas.

· You are a strong leader, and you have at least 3 years’ experience managing individuals across different functional areas. You have a proven track record of motivating and developing your direct reports.

· You preferably have at least 2 years’ experience in leading a company’s business development strategy and a track record of achievement in growing a company’s portfolio.

· You have the ability to manage key customers’ relationships in another organization and are effective at building, maintaining and growing such relationships independently.

· You have an entrepreneurial streak and have drawn energy from working in a young company, start-up environment or other environment of rapid growth and change. You enjoy working on multiple diverse projects and tasks simultaneously.

· You thrive when you are able to take initiative, you are considered very self-managing and do best in an environment where you are given high-level goals and take initiative to achieve them.

· You are confident in your own ability to perform and inspire others to perform, and you are eager to take on responsibility for a key team within our company. You find the prospect of being rewarded according to your ability to grow a team extremely motivating.

· You have experience developing and implementing management systems within an organization, and value the structure and predictability they bring.

· You possess a strong analytical toolkit, and you frequently apply quantitative analysis to decision-making. You can troubleshoot complex problems and offer ideas about possible

Watervale Investments is a young and quickly-growing company serving Kenya’s furniture industry. Backed by European and American investment, our mission is to make quality furniture more available and affordable to millions of Kenyans. We offer an exciting, dynamic working environment with opportunity for growth for our employees.

The Customer Engagement Officer role will focus on developing and managing relationships with our customers. The officer will be responsible for all aspects of ourcustomer relationships – from customer acquisition to marketing new product lines to account management.

This is an excellent opportunity for an early-career professional with strong customer relations and analytical skills to take up a business-to-business engagement role.

The Customer Engagement Officer will be based from our office on Mombasa Road, Duldul Business Park, but will travel regularly within and outside Nairobi. Regular visitation to customer shops will be an important part of the role. Candidates should therefore be comfortable with significant travel and field work.

This is a long-term, salaried position with the added opportunity of earning commissions from sales. Our company is growing quickly and there are ample opportunities for professional development and career growth for exceptional candidates.

Responsibilities

Account Management

· Take responsibility for placing orders according to credit rules and credit limit established by your supervisor

· Manage customers’ payment schedule and ensure that customers adhere to credit limits

· Build long-term relationships with clients and service recurring order needs

· Provide all customer support required by the clients in your portfolio

Network Within the Industry and Identify New Clients

· Build and grow relationships within the furniture manufacture industry

· Use industry networks and other means to generate new leads on an on-going basis

· Develop a strong understanding of competitors and competing products on the market

Present Products to Prospective Customers

· Pursue leads, research prospects and make initial introductory calls

· Make product presentations which show an in-depth understanding of our products and the client’s needs

· Offer recommendations to your supervisor about creditworthiness of new customers

· Close relationships and coordinate orders with our warehouse

Qualifications, Experience and Skills

· A preference for 1-2 years’ experience in a role with sales or customer relations responsibilities

· Furniture industry knowledge or experience is a plus, but not a requirement

· Extremely strong interpersonal skills and success developing productive professional relationships

· A mature professional who can comfortably relate with business owners and senior purchasing managers

· Strong analytical skills and attention to detail—ability to analyze customer statements and proactively identify and address issues with customer accounts

· Proficient with Microsoft Word and Excel

· Eager to join a young, quickly-growing organization and team

Application Process

Application Process









Vacancy: Marketing Specialist aka Brand & Buzz Specialist – Moko

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Who we are

We’re now launching a consumer line of products under the Moko brand. Innovation, creativity, collaboration and care lead everything we do at Moko. Starting with a pioneering collection of mattresses and sofas, Moko’s goal is to change the way people experience their everyday home.

What you’ll make happen

Moko’s goal is to change the way people experience their everyday home. We have an ambitious development pipeline that spans mattresses to sofas with the goal of making our customers’ dream of leading a modern lifestyle a reality. We’re looking for a person who will be responsible for building buzz around the brand and get people talking about and buying Moko products.

The ideal Brand&Buzz Specialist is great at coming up with innovative marketing ideas and bringing these ideas to life: your passion in life is to propose new ideas and see them applied in the real world.

They have the ability to create marketing plans not only for the moment but for months to come. They are very analytical and prefer to design implementation tests that allow to make decision based on data. They have a good understanding of branding and marketing and are excellent at managing multiple tasks at once: nothing drops from their plate.

The job you dream of

· Be the creative force to help establish Moko as the most creative space in the home and living space

· Under the direction of the Head of Brand and Product Development, lead the ideation, creation and implementation of the marketing calendar for Moko Activities

· Create a 360 degree marketing plan for Moko i.e. offline, online, PR, traditional media, events and collaboration with influencers

· Translate the market research insights into marketing ideas

· Implement a clear test plan to evaluate the results and returns on each marketing activity to be able to make data-driven strategic decisions

· Manage the digital marketing team and create sync between Moko’s offline and online activities

· Manage the digital team to optimize Moko’s digital posts through a/b testing on our social media channels

· Define the online and offline customer buyer journey and manage our developers through the development of the Moko website and showcase our mattresses and sofas on the website

· Manage and work with our creative team i.e. the creative director & freelance designers to define the brand experiences for our customers e.g. nap station, home deliveries etc and produce creative collateral e.g. supermarket booths, mattress labels, vehicle branding, Moko uniforms etc.

· Come with up with ideas for the launch of the showroom and the sofas and bring these ideas to life

As a dream candidate:

· You are a creative force and can come up with innovative marketing ideas that push the envelope. You preferably have an understanding of branding and how to to bring a brand to life

· You have a passion to understand what makes people click and what makes an experience with brand worth talking about You are curious to translate that in real experiences for Moko’s customers

· You are both a strategic planner and an exceptional project manager who can bring your ideas to life on the ground

· You are a great team player and can work easily with people to get projects done

· You are detail-oriented, plan well in advance and can meet deadlines

· You possess a strong analytical toolkit, and you frequently apply quantitative analysis to decision-making

· You pay extra attention to details in everything you do without losing sight of the big picture and the goals that we want to achieve

· You have passion for training people and growing your team

· You thrive when you are able to take initiative, you are considered very self-managing and do best in an environment where you are given high-level goals and take initiative to achieve them

Application Process