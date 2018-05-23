JIMI WANJIGI hijacked by masked men at gunpoint in Parklands as threats get real, may be killed like JACOB JUMA.

Wednesday, May 23, 2018 - Controversial city businessman, Jimi Wanjigi, has been hijacked by masked men in military gear at Parklands Drive.





A few days ago, Wanjigi claimed that Interior PS, Karanja Kibicho, has been sending him threats after he vowed to expose him.





Wanjigi alleged that a Landrover with masked men has been following him after he started attacking the powerful PS on twitter.





On Wednesday evening, the businessman took to social media and announced that he had been hijacked by masked men at gunpoint in Parklands.





The masked men were wearing military gear.





They…



