JANET’s husband, the LADY shot by cops at City Park, given these conditions by her relatives if he wants to bury her.

Friday, May 25, 2018 - City businessman, George Kirubi, the husband of Janet Waiyaki, the lady shot by cops at City Park in Nairobi, has been ordered to pay bride price for his late wife if he wants to bury her.





There was a meeting between Mr Kirubi and his late’s wife relatives where a heated argument occurred and the businessman was told he must pay bride price for his wife if he wants to bury her body.





Janet was Kirubi’s second wife and he confirmed that he was aware she was cheating on him with his nephew.





The River Road based businessman ate humble pie and agreed to pay the bride price for his late wife.





“It was a very hostile meeting. Wangui’s relatives were adamant that they will bury their daughter. I think what Kirubi committed to pay is part of the bride price’’ A source said.





Mr Kirubi has been linked to the death of his wife but he has rubbished these claims and put it clear that there’s no way he could pay police to kill his wife despite being aware of her illicit affairs.



