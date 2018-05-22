It now emerges that RUTO is holding KIKUYUs hostages in Rift Valley and is using this to blackmail UHURU about 2022

Tuesday May 22, 2018 - Opposition leader Raila Odinga has torn into Deputy President William Ruto’s character, accusing him of being the stumbling block to achieving his dreams and is a self-stumbling block in his path to becoming President in 2022.





In a statement yesterday, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) held that Ruto was his own worst enemy because he comes out as a bitter and angry man out for revenge; characters the ODM party claimed do not befit someone who wants to become President.





“We wish to advise Ruto to stop looking for enemies in wrong places.”





“In his quest to become President, Ruto is the enemy he is looking for,” said ODM in a statement.





“Ruto comes out as angry and bitter man, looking for revenge.”





“Kenyans have a...



