ISAAC RUTO strikes again! Declares stand on RAILA ODINGA’s referendum and leaves some people in Rift Valley in tears

Tuesday May 22, 2018

- After irking Deputy President William Ruto and his lieutenants over the 2022 succession politics, former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto is at it again.





This time on the proposed referendum by NASA leader, Raila Odinga.





Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV, Isaac Ruto supported tcalls for a referendum.





However, he held that it should not be done before 2021 to allow the Jubilee administration ample time to deliver on its campaign pledges.





He noted that it will be imprudent to rush to change the Constitution right now, but maintained the changes are necessary to move the country forward.





“I am in agreement with the call for a referendum to change the Constitution, but not right now.”





“The first three years we should give the...



