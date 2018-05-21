ISAAC RUTO emerges from the woods and has one message to DP WILLIAM RUTO about 2022 succession - This man is daring

ISAAC RUTO emerges from the woods and has one message to DP WILLIAM RUTO about 2022 succession - This man is daringNews 06:52
Monday May 21, 2018 - Former Bomet Governor, Isaac Ruto, has emerged with a sole message to Deputy President William Ruto and Rift Valley leaders.
He wants them to tone down on the 2022 political rhetoric or else they miss the mark by a mile.
Speaking at Singorwet in Bomet Central over the weekend, Ruto warned politicians from the region not to waste time politicking about 2022.
He told them to...
Page 1 2