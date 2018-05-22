Is UHURU paving the way for more looting at NYS? OTIENDE AMOLO reveals what he’s doing and leaves us more worried

Thursday May 24, 2018 - Rarieda Member of Parliament, Otiende Amolo, has exposed the loopholes in the ongoing National Youth Service (NYS) in which sh10 billion was looted and the subsequent investigation by the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta.





In a tweet yesterday, Amolo questioned that manner in which the investigations are going on and wondered whether the Government was just clearing the way for more looting at the institution.





He noted that the move by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to handle investigations without the input of Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is suspect.





“The NYS saga...I sense something amiss! If it is corruption, why would DCI investigate to the exclusion of EACC and talk of prosecution within 36 hours usurping the DPP’s role,” Amolo tweeted.





“Are we fighting corruption or clearing the way for corruption? Just wondering,” he said.



