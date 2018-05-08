Is this witchcraft? See what this LADY found in her househelp’s bedroom, SHOCKING PHOTO.

Tuesday, May 8, 2018 - This woman has warned employers to be careful with their househelps after she found something strange in her househelp’s bedroom.





Apparently, the woman has been ailing for two weeks and the househelp boycotted work and became so rude.





She decided to fire the househelp because she was not cooperating.





And then something shocking happened later.





She found something strange in her househelp’s bedroom after she had left the house and took the photo which she shared online.





Is this witchcraft or what?





Why did the househelp take the woman’s hair that she had thrown in the dustbin and put two eggs in between?





This is…



