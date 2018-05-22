Is DUALE now rooting for RAILA to be President in 2022? What he did left has RUTO scratching his head

Thursday May 24, 2018 - National Assembly Majority, Aden Duale, has vehemently opposed Jubilee’s scheme to lock out NASA leader, Raila Odinga, from the 2022 Presidential race because of age.





This is after he opposed the petition to the National Assembly, seeking to cap the age of Presidential candidates at 70, a move that will automatically lock Raila out of the 2022 race, considering that he would 76 by then.





Duale termed the petition unconstitutional and that it will be thrown out once it makes its way to the floor of the House.





“What is before the House is a petition and the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee will throw it out for being unconstitutional,” Duale said.





Separately, Jubilee Party Secretary General, Raphael Tuju, also dismissed the debate as useless, claiming that it was unfortunate that some political elites were only obsessed with 2022.



