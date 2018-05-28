Internship Opportunity in Kenya - NGO

Program Intern Opportunity

Background: The American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) is a Quaker organization that promotes lasting peace with justice, as a practical expression of faith in action. AFSC is looking for a Programs Intern – In program Support role for three-month duration under the direct supervision of the Quaker International Affairs Representative (QIAR).

About Internships: Internships at AFSC are designed for applicants who show strong interest and potential for growth but may have limited direct experience, expertise, related to the area of work.

Additionally, internships are:

1. Geared towards building capacity of young adults.

2. Allow for exploration into areas that may be linked to either professional goals (if those are known) or may be linked to academic goals.

3. Increase AFSC Africa program’s capacity to carry out its work.

Job purpose: This position aims to develop the skills and knowledge of talented young fresh graduate (under age 30), and to further AFSC’s mission to create lasting peace with justice. The Intern will serve in a Program Support role in the Regional Office, supporting Kenya, Somali and in particular, the Quaker International Affairs Representative (QIAR) Programs.

S/he will be responsible for supporting program based activities, including Dialogue and Exchange program (DEP) and Shared Security (SS) activities. Specifically, support two upcoming DEPs in Kenya. S/He will also be responsible for collection of partner data to monitor the implementation of agreed activities under the Kenya program.

The intern will also support the Somali office in organizing meetings that are held in Kenya. S/he will work under the guidance of QIAR, to explore, learn from and contribute to AFSC Shared Security framework, as well as involvement in any research work.

Duties and Responsibilities:

· Work with Program Officer – Kenya to support Program cycle management especially; monitoring activities, reporting and documentation.

· Support and accompany partners in implementing projects.

· Actively support in organizing the upcoming Dialogue and Exchange Programs (DEPs) to be held in Kenya.

· Support in developing questionnaires and conduct interviews, assessing the outcomes/results and progress made by participants in the DEPs.

· Support research and project evaluation activities as directed by the line manager.

· Document stories of change flagged by country programs related to shared security.

· Articulate AFSC’s values and principles including its commitment to peace and nonviolent approaches to social justice and peace-building at external meetings, in communities and when required.

· Attend Africa regional meetings and other staff meetings including the weekly stand up meetings for purposes of learning and providing updates.

· Formulate performance objectives and personal development plan.

· Meet regularly with line manager to review performance objectives and exchange feedback.

· Any other duties as requested by the line manager.

Qualifications:

· The ideal candidate will have attained a Bachelors degree in social sciences. (Preference conflict management, developments studies, or similar qualifications).

· A Master degree or candidate will be an added advantage;

· Must have volunteered/interned/worked in an NGO, CSO or public sector institution for not less than one year;

Other Skills

· Knowledge in communication, website based communication, procurement methods in an institution will be an added advantage;

· Fluency in both written and oral English essential;

· Good communication and analytical skills;

· A responsible, pro-active and independent work attitude;

· Passion and desire to work with disadvantaged communities;

· S/he must have good appreciation of Quaker beliefs and principles including nonviolence and the belief in the intrinsic worth of every individual.

Learning and personal Development: The Program intern will learn from hands on experience under the mentorship of the QIAR throughout the course of implementing the above duties.

S/he will have opportunities to grow in the field of peace and conflict by engaging on key concepts on peace and conflict resolution, Alternative to Violence Program, Do no Harm, and other Community based approaches and familiarize him/herself with key terms in program management and development in particular, as highlighted in the scope of work.

If you are interested in the position and meet the above criteria please send your CV and Cover letter to

Regional Director

American Friends Service Committee

P.O. Box 66448-00800,

Nairobi, Kenya

Or email: infoafrica@afsc.org

Deadline for applications: 28th May, 2018.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Interview dates: 7 and 8 June 2018

Start of internship: 18 June 2018