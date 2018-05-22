Incompetent WAITITU fires an Engineer and replaces him with a radio presenter as Roads Minister.

Sunday, May 22, 2018

- Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, has sacked Engineer John Mugwe who used to be the CEC for Roads and Transport and replaced him with Karungo Thang’wa, a radio presenter at Gukena FM.





Waititu fired John Mugwe and accused him of spending too much time on facebook.





He also accused him of not being a good team player and losing focus.





"Unfortunately, I have observed that you are not keen on delivering on your responsibilities.”





“You are also not a…



