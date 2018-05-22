Incompetent WAITITU fires an Engineer and replaces him with a radio presenter as Roads Minister.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News, Politics 13:45
Sunday, May 22, 2018 - Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, has sacked Engineer John Mugwe who used to be the CEC for Roads and Transport and replaced him with Karungo Thang’wa, a radio presenter at Gukena FM.
Waititu fired John Mugwe and accused him of spending too much time on facebook.
He also accused him of not being a good team player and losing focus.
"Unfortunately, I have observed that you are not keen on delivering on your responsibilities.”
“You are also not a…
