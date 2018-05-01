Incompetent WAITITU fires an Engineer and replaces him with a radio presenter as Roads Minister.

….good team player which is affecting our overall performance of your responsibilities and that of the County Government as a whole.”





“I hereby relieve you of your responsibilities with immediate effect," he stated.





Waititu’s decision to fire John Mugwe has been criticized by Kiambu residents.





They accused him of playing politics and running Kiambu like a cattle dip.





John Mugwe previously worked in UNEP.





He has a Second Class Upper Degree in Electrical Space Engineering from University of Nairobi and a Master’s Degree in Space Engineering from ISU University in France.





