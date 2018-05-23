If your girlfriend/ wife is using these ‘Mafuta’, tell her to start preparing for a grave (PHOTOs)

, , , 09:35


Wednesday, May 23, 2018 - These cosmetics that Kenyan ladies have been using that come from Kampala contain harmful chemicals.

There are mostly bought from Uganda and you can find them in almost all cosmetic shops, especially those in Nairobi’s CBD.


They sell like hot cake.

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has destroyed these cosmetics and warned ladies to stop using them.

See photos in the next page and share widely please.

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Today’s free tips on selected football matches - Make sh6,000 from just a sh300 stake here

Wednesday, May 23, 2018 - As we count down to the highly anticipated Russia 2018 World Cup action, there are several leagues yet to end f...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno