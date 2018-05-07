If ATWOLI is killed like JACOB JUMA, we shall hold you individually responsible - Workers tell a senior Jubilee politician

10:34

Monday May 7, 2018 - Leaders of workers’ unions have come out to condemn the death threats directed at Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli.


Speaking yesterday, unionists led by Kenya Plantations and Agriculture Workers Union (KPAWU) Assistant Secretary General, Meshack Khisa, called on the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, to protect the COTU boss.

They warned them that they...

