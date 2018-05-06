ICHUNGWA reveals why RUTO may not win the Presidency in 2022! KIKUYUs have started the betrayal this early

Sunday May 6, 2018

- Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichungwa, has revealed the main reason why Deputy President William Ruto may not win the Presidency in 2022.





According to the Jubilee Party lineup, once President Uhuru Kenyatta finishes his term in 2022, Ruto will inherit his seat but Ichungwa said Ruto may fail to recapture it.





Speaking during the burial of Baringo South MP, Grace Kipchoim, at Mochongoi in Baringo County on Saturday , Ichungwa said the political competition between Ruto and Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi, may scuttle the DP’s chances of clinching power because the…



