I was paid a whopping sh100 million for supplying only 100 tyres to the NYS - Another suspect confesses

- The ongoing investigations and grilling of the suspects in the sh10 billion heist at the National Youth Service (NYS) further revealed the rot at the institution.





This is after it emerged that some suppliers were paid way beyond what they supplied.





This was revealed by some of the suspects who confessed to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).





One of the suspects revealed that he was paid a whopping sh100 million for supplying only 100 tyres to the institution. This means that each tyre was going at a record 1 million shillings, which is way above the market price.





Another was paid sh60 million for supplying 1,000 towels while another was paid sh20 million for supplying 3,000 blankets at the institution.





The suspects have already been flagged and cannot travel outside the country together with their spouses and immediate family members.



