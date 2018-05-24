I was paid sh 60 million for supplying nothing to the NYS - KIKUYU lady thieve confesses and wants to return the money!

Thursday May 24, 2018 - A 30 year Kikuyu lady has revealed how she was paid Sh 60 million for supplying nothing to the National Youth Service (NYS).





According to a senior Directorate Criminal Investigations official, Ms Ngirita (in photo) from Kirinyaga County was paid the money for supplying nothing to the public funded institution.





“All the 30-year-old did was walk to NYS headquarters and request a procurement officer to allow her to supply goods. On paper, she was supposed to supply foodstuff, stationery, hammers and firewood. Nevertheless, she received money in an account held by her company – Annwaw Investment," the detective said.





Ms Ngirita also told the detectives that her firm had no office or other business premises and that she only used a Certificate of Registration of Business and a KRA tax compliance certificate to get a contract at NYS.





She is among 43 thieves who are being investigated into the loss of Sh 10 billion from NYS and it is just a matter of time before they are sent to Kamiti Maximum Prison for stealing public money.



