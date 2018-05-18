I got it from my mother - Tanzanian socialite poses with her mother to prove her assets are natural (PHOTOs)

, 15:20


Friday, May 18, 2018 - Controversial Tanzanian socialite, Sanchi, has shut haters claiming her famous derriere is fake in style.

The curvy lass shared a photo with her mum in a suggestive pose to show that she got her assets from her mother.


She captioned the photo:

To my beautiful strong woman... i will never thank God enough for you. Thank you for EVERYTHING mama. I love you so much. HAPPY MOTHER’s DAY to all amazing mother’s in the world. May God bless y’all 💝

See the photos and some of her…

Page 1 2 3

   

Leave a Comment

Today’s free tips on selected football matches - Make sh 6000 from just a sh300 stake.

Friday, May 18, 2018 - Every day, we do our best to beat the bookies in their own game by picking several football matches world over and ...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno