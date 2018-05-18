I got it from my mother - Tanzanian socialite poses with her mother to prove her assets are natural (PHOTOs)

Friday, May 18, 2018 - Controversial Tanzanian socialite, Sanchi, has shut haters claiming her famous derriere is fake in style.





The curvy lass shared a photo with her mum in a suggestive pose to show that she got her assets from her mother.





She captioned the photo:





To my beautiful strong woman... i will never thank God enough for you. Thank you for EVERYTHING mama. I love you so much. HAPPY MOTHER’s DAY to all amazing mother’s in the world. May God bless y’all 💝





See the photos and some of her…



