Hotel Jobs in Nairobi - Tamarind Group

Job Vacancy:

Store Keeper

Unit: Tamarind Group

Location: Nairobi

Starting date: Immediate.

Who are We?

Founded in Mombasa in 1972, The Tamarind Group owns and operates some of the most successful restaurants and leisure operations in Africa.

The group focuses on its original mission of continually improving the quality and value of its services, developing an excellent morale among its employees and maintaining a superior level of social and environmental awareness.

We invite you to be part of our team by submitting your application to the following role based at the Tamarind Group.

Duties and Responsibilities:

· Receive, unload, inspect and shelve supplies according to FIFO principle

· Maintain receipts, records, and withdrawals of the stockroom

· Initiate purchase requisitions for the replacement of stock of all regular stores items whenever the stock level of any item of store approaches the set minimum limit

· Issue materials only in required quantities against authorized requisition

· Maintain the Store in a tidy manner

Who are You?

· Minimum equivalent of a Certificate, Diploma or Degree in Purchasing and supplies management

· At least 1 years of related experience preferred

· Basic understanding of warehousing, principles and procedures

· Knowledge of all related computer applications

· Ability to be attentive to detail

· Demonstrated organizational skills and meet all deadlines with all paperwork.

· Excellent communications and public relations abilities

· Must have knowledge in Material Control system.

· Must be flexible with less supervision









Job Vacancy: Food & Beverage Cost Controller

Unit: Tamarind Group

Location: Nairobi

Starting date: Immediate.

Duties and Responsibilities:

· Liaises with purchasing team to ensure accurate costing for food and beverage

· Work with inventories F&B to conduct routine spot checks on food and beverage and report excesses/ shortages to the F&B Manager

· Control the Food & Beverage Cost.

· Produce a Daily Food Cost Report

· Handle and follow up on all F&B orders, cash vouchers, suppliers etc.

· Assist in the preparation of budgets and forecast and coordinate with the finance department for budgeting requirements

· Handle all incoming and outgoing food and beverage correspondence

· Prepare and circulate accurate and timely reports for management decision making.

· Represent the department or group in various committees, e.g. Staff committees, Green Theme (environmental), or Sport committees.

Who are You?

· Minimum qualification of a College diploma in, Finance or related field

· Hospitality certification is an added advantage

· 2 years’ experience in a similar role preferably in the Hospitality industry

· Knowledge of Cost Control.

· Excellent reading, oral and writing skills.

· Capable of effectively & efficiently handling multiple tasks.

· Excellent mathematical and analytical skills.

· Be tech savvy and have a working knowledge of various computer software programs (MSOffice, Receiving Software, and Materials Control).

· Customer service oriented with a positive, energetic, and outgoing can do attitude.

· Well-organized and detail-oriented.

· Have a high degree of emotional intelligence and a high level of self-confidence.

· Be able to remain rational and calm under pressure.

· Be able to work under variable temperature conditions (or extreme heat or cold), under variable noise levels, and outdoors/indoors.

· Be able to stand or walk for an extended period.

· Move, lift, carry, push, pull, and place objects weighing less than or equal to 5kilograms without assistance.

· Reach overhead and below the knees, including bending, twisting, pulling, and stooping.

Are you interested in this position and do you meet the minimum requirements?

Apply by sending an email with your CV and a convincing cover letter to human.resources@tamarind.co.ke.

The application deadline is 31st May, 2018.

Due to the high volume of applications received only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

For any further questions about this vacancy, visit our website at www.Tamarind.co.ke.