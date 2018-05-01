Hope at last as UHURU takes over the running of Nairobi City - Starts repairing roads that MIKE SONKO had neglected

, , 15:57

Thursday May 17, 2018 - The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, has taken over partial management of Nairobi County.


The Government, through Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA), has already announced taking over the repair of dilapidated roads in Nairobi following consistent outcry from city dwellers.

This comes after Nairobi County Government, under the leadership of Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko, failed to...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

1XBet JACKPOT is now at Sh 364 MILLION, What are you waiting for? Be a Millionaire today.

Sunday, May 13, 2018 - The X1Bet jackpot is now at Sh 361 million. It’s simple to win this cash and become a Millionaire today. Ju...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno