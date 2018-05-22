Here’s a VIDEO of MIKE SONKO’s home at the lavish Nyari Estate in Nairobi, this man lives large.

Wednesday, May 23, 2018

- Although Mike Sonko has been squandering taxpayers’ money sleeping at the lavish Nairobi Safari Club, he has a palatial home at the high end Nyari Estate in Nairobi.





Sonko has also vacated his residence in Nyari estate, claiming his life is in danger after his security was withdrawn.





Only his wife and kids stay there after he went hiding at his other palatial home in Mua Hills, Machakos.





But the home looks so nice.





This video gives you a sneak preview of Sonko’s home in Nyari Estate, Nairobi.



