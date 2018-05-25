Here is why RAILA ODINGA is silent over sh 10 billion NYS scandal! Kenyans are now on their own

Friday May 25, 2018 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, has revealed why NASA leader, Raila Odinga, has been silent over the Sh 10 billion National Youth Service (NYS) scandal.





Speaking on Radio Jambo on Thursday evening, Sifuna attributed Raila’s silence to recurrent mistreatment and non-compliance from a section of the nation, especially those allied to the ruling Jubilee Party.





He said a group of Jubilee leaders led by Deputy President William Ruto have frustrated the former Prime Minister's push for a spotless leadership, leading to his decision to silently watch the latest unfolding.





"Ata akiongea, wapo ambao bado watampinga kwa sababu za kisiasa na kibinafsi (even if he were to raise his voice regarding the corruption scandal, some people, in line with their political allegiances and personal opinions, would still oppose him),"Sifuna said.





''Amejaribu hapo mbeleni kupaza sauti lakini mara nyingi amekua akitukanwa Na kupuuzwa na hawa hawa wanaohitaji msaada wake sasa (he has made several similar attempts earlier but were repaid with defiance and insults by the same people now yearning for his intervention),” Sifuna added.



