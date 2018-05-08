Here is the money that Pastor NGANGA used to bribe Judges who were behind his acquittal - MARAGA should read this!!

Tuesday May 8, 2018

- Last week, Limuru Magistrate, Godfrey Oduor, acquitted Neno Evangelical Preacher, Pastor James Maina Nganga, over a case where the Pastor was involved in dangerous driving while drunk.





As a result of his slipshod conduct, he killed a woman instantly along the Nairobi Nakuru Highway.





Magistrate Oduor gave a lame excuse and said that the prosecution failed to prove its case.





Interior Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, has ordered a fresh investigation into…



