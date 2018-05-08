Here is the money that Pastor NGANGA used to bribe Judges who were behind his acquittal - MARAGA should read this!!

, 15:51

Tuesday May 8, 2018 - Last week, Limuru Magistrate, Godfrey Oduor, acquitted Neno Evangelical Preacher, Pastor James Maina Nganga, over a case where the Pastor was involved in dangerous driving while drunk.


As a result of his slipshod conduct, he killed a woman instantly along the Nairobi Nakuru Highway.

Magistrate Oduor gave a lame excuse and said that the prosecution failed to prove its case.

Interior Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, has ordered a fresh investigation into…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Tips on Swansea v Southampton tie and other selected football matches where you can make good money.

Tuesday, May 08, 2018 -  Swansea host Southampton  tonight  in what could be the most important match of the season for both sides, with t...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno