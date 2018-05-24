Here is KEN OKOTH’s advice to UHURU over 10 billion looting at NYS! UHURU should listen to these people with integrity.

Thursday May 24, 2018 - Kibra MP, Ken Okoth, has offered free advice to President Uhuru Kenyatta about the looting of Sh 10 billion from National Youth Service (NYS).





Over the last two years, NYS has lost Sh 10 billion through fictitious payments to companies that never supplied anything to NYS.





Okoth has now told President Uhuru Kenyatta that one billion shilling can build 20 new day secondary schools in Nairobi.





He said Uhuru should leave a good legacy by dealing with all those that are stealing public money.





“ One billion shillings can build up twenty new day secondary schools in Nairobi. Sixty million can build and furnish one school. President @UKenyatta please create a positive legacy. Stop the looting; give our youth hope and opportunity," Ken Okoth said.





Ken is among the most hardworking MPs in Kenya and he has done a lot of development in the poverty stricken constituency.



