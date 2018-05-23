Here is KABOGO’s wise advice to UHURU over the latest sh 10 billion NYS scandal – Maybe, UHURU should read this!!

Wednesday May 23, 2018

-

Former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to deal ruthlessly with those who have stolen Sh 10 billion from the National Youth Service (NYS) because they are embarrassing him.





Appearing on Citizen TV on Tuesday , Kabogo said there is an easy formula of identifying those who have stolen the money.





He said the investigative agencies should stop taking Kenyans in circles.





He said he knows there is a formula of…



