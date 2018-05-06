Here is the identity of the politician who hired 4 assassins to hunt and gun down ATWOLI just like JACOB JUMA

Sunday May 6, 2018

- Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, claimed on Friday

that four assassins have been hired by a politician to kill him and dump his body in a forest.





Speaking to journalists at the Tom Mboya Labour College in Kisumu, Atwoli said that the four hit men are suspected to be hired by a politician who wants to loot money in the National Social Security Fund and National Hospital and Insurance Fund.





He said the politician behind the assassination want him and…



