Here is GIDEON MOI’s tough warning to WILLIAM RUTO and his stooges in Jubilee! 2022, I will be President

Sunday May 6, 2018 -

Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi, has issued a tough warning to Deputy President William Ruto and his stooges for undermining him and his father, retired President Daniel Arap Moi.





Speaking during the funeral of the late Baringo South legislator, Grace Kipchoim, who was laid to rest on Saturday , Moi warned Ruto and his sycophants against maligning the good name of his father when attacking him.





''Stop dragging the…



