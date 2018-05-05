Here is the day MIGUNA will return to Kenya! Get ready for another round of JKIA drama! UHURU and RAILA will cry again!!

Friday May 5, 2018 - Self declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has announced the day he will return to the country after being deported to Canada.





Making the announcement on Saturday, Miguna said he will return to the country on May 16 .





“I AM RETURNING TO KENYA ON MAY 16, 2018 . I am a Kenyan citizen by birth.”

“The High Court has ordered Fred Matiangi, GKihalangwa, JBoinnet and Kinoti 13 times to issue me with a valid Kenyan passport and facilitate my return to Kenya as a Kenyan unconditionally, " Miguna wrote on Facebook.





On March 30 , Miguna's return was…



