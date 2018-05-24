Here are names of all Kenyan Banks CEOs who were behind the Sh 10 billion NYS scandal! Let us shame them!

Thursday May 24,2018 - A number of high flying Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) are being investigated by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for allowing their banks to be used as conduits in siphoning Sh 10 billion from the National Youth Service (NYS).





According to a forensic expert attached to the CID, Kenya Commercial Bank, Barclays Bank and Consolidated Bank were used by NYS thieves to loot Sh 10 billion from the public funded institution.





The officer said Barclays Bank Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy Awori, is among the high flying executives who are being investigated over the scandal.





Awori is said to have refused to notify Central Bank over illegal withdrawals by NYS thieves.





The other CEO who is being investigated is Consolidated Bank CEO, Ndegwa Wachira.





Wachira was notified by Senior Managers about the illegal transactions and withdrawals in some accounts but did nothing since he was part of the NYS looters.



