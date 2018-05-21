Here are 3 tough “Generals” who are helping UHURU end the Cancer of Corruption in Kenya - They unearthed the 10 billion NYS heist.

Monday May 21, 2018

President Uhuru Kenyatta is said to be working day and night to ensure that he leaves a good legacy when he retires in 2022 after serving for two 5-year terms.





Immediately Uhuru was elected as President in 2013, corruption became the order of the day and every year over Sh 350 billion taxpayers’ money is lost to corruption in his government.





In his first five year term, the country lost over Sh 1.5 trillion to corruption related cases and this put Kenya among the most corrupt countries in the world.





But since his re-election last year, Uhuru seems to have changed tact on how to handle corruption in his Government.





One of the people, Uhuru is working with to end corruption is…



