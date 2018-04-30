Here are 10 hilarious African Proverbs that will leave you in stitches - Day made.

, , , 15:52

These witty proverbs from various African countries will not only crack you but leave you thinking as they convey some wisdom packaged as humor.

Which country do you think has the most hilarious proverb?


The anger of a p3n!$ doesn’t destroy the v@g!n@ (Zimbabwe)

There is no v!rg!n in a maternity ward (Cameroon)

A child can play with its mother’s br3@$ts but not with his father’s t3st!cl3s (Ghana)

The man who marries a beautiful woman and the...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Tips on Chelsea v Liverpool and today’s football matches where you can make good money.

Sunday, May 06, 2018 -   Chelsea face Liverpool in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge as the Blues seek to keep alive their faint hopes...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno