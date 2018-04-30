Here are 10 hilarious African Proverbs that will leave you in stitches - Day made.

These witty proverbs from various African countries will not only crack you but leave you thinking as they convey some wisdom packaged as humor.





Which country do you think has the most hilarious proverb?





The anger of a p3n!$ doesn’t destroy the v@g!n@ (Zimbabwe)





There is no v!rg!n in a maternity ward (Cameroon)





A child can play with its mother’s br3@$ts but not with his father’s t3st!cl3s (Ghana)





The man who marries a beautiful woman and the...



