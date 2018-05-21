G@Y and LESB!@N flag raised for the first time at UN offices in Gigiri, Nairobi, EZEKIEL MUTUA will go mad (PHOTO)

, , , , , 06:21


Monday, May 21, 2018 – The Rainbow flag which is associated with g@ys and l3sb!@ns was raised for the first time at UN officers in Nairobi to celebrate the international day against Homophobia.

G@y!sm and l3sb!@n!sm has been a hot subject of discussion in Kenya for a long time with President Uhuru Kenyatta insisting that there is no way it can be legalized.

Moral police Ezekiel Mutua has also been in the frontline in the fight against g@y!sm and l3sb!@n!sm.

Check out the photo of the rainbow flag raised at…

