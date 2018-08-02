Government Jobs in Kenya - Siaya (Many Vacancies)

Director, Medical & Biomedical Services



REF: SCPSB/02/08/2018/01 DIRECTOR, MEDICAL AND BIOMEDICAL SERVICES J.G ‘R’

Terms of Service: – 5 Year contract or Permanent and Pensionable depending on age of candidate

Requirements

· Have a Bachelor’s degree in a relevant medical field from an institution recognized in Kenya.

· Masters’ Degree in a relevant field from an institution recognized in Kenya.

· Have at least 7 years working experience 3 of which must be at a senior level

· Have good communication, presentation, research and analytical skills

· Certificate in Senior Management Course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized institution;

· Certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Programme lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a recognized institution;

· Be computer literate

· Meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010









Liquor Licensing Director

REF: SCPSB/02/08/2018/02 DIRECTOR, LIQUOR LICENSING J.G ‘R’

Terms of Service:- 5 Year contract or Permanent and Pensionable depending on age of candidate

Duties and Responsibilities

· Reporting to the Chief Officer, Enterprise and Industrial Development will coordinate the initiation, development and implementation of liquor licensing policies.

Requirements

· Have a Bachelor’s degree in any relevant field from a recognized institution.

· Master’s Degree in any of the above or related fields from a recognized institution.

· Have at least 7 years working experience 3 of which must be at a senior level

· Certificate in Senior Management Course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized institution;

· Certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Programme lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a recognized institution;

· Have good communication, presentation, research and analytical skills

· Be computer literate

· Meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010









Monitoring & Evaluation

REF: SCPSB/02/08/2018/03 DIRECTOR, STRATEGY, MONITORING & EVALUATION J.G ‘R’

Terms of Service:- 5 Year contract or Permanent and Pensionable depending on age of candidate

Duties and Responsibilities

· Reporting to the County Secretary, the Director Strategic Planning, Monitoring & Evaluation will be the overall in-charge of monitoring, evaluation and reporting on the progress of implementation of the various county development plans including the integrated, strategic and annual plans.

Requirements

· Have a Bachelor’s degree in Economics or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

· Master’s Degree in any of the above or related fields from a recognized institution.

· Certificate in Senior Management Course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized institution;

· Certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Programme lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a recognized institution;

· Have at least 7 years working experience 3 of which must be at a senior level

· Have good communication, presentation, research and analytical skills

· Be computer literate

· Meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010









Veterinary & Livestock

REF: SCPSB/02/08/2018/04 DIRECTOR, VETERINARY AND LIVESTOCK J.G ‘R’

Terms of Service:- 5 Year contract or Permanent and Pensionable depending on age of candidate

Duties and Responsibilities

· Reporting to the Chief Officer, Agriculture, Food, Livestock and Fisheries, the Director, Livestock and Fisheries will coordinate the implementation policies on development of Livestock and Fisheries production and market in the county.

Requirements

· Have a Bachelor’s degree in Fisheries, Aquaculture, Veterinary, Animal Health and Production or related field from a recognized institution.

· Master’s Degree in any of the above or related fields from a recognized institution.

· Certificate in Senior Management Course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized institution;

· Certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Programme lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a recognized institution;

· Have at least 7 years working experience 3 of which must be at a senior level

· Have good communication, presentation, research and analytical skills

· Be computer literate

· Meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010









Planning & Budgeting Director

REF: SCPSB/02/08/2018/05 DIRECTOR, PLANNING AND BUDGETING J.G ‘R’

Terms of Service:- 5 Year contract or Permanent and Pensionable depending on age of candidate

Duties and Responsibilities

· Reporting to the Chief Officer Finance, the Director, Planning and Budgeting will be the overall in–charge of driving the preparation of the various county development plans and annual budgets in the county.

Requirements

· Have a Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Commerce (Accounting or Finance option), or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

· Master’s Degree in any of the above or related fields from a recognized institution will be an added advantage.

· Certificate in Senior Management Course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized institution;

· Certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Programme lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a recognized institution;

· Have at least 5 years working experience 3 of which must be at a senior level

· Have good communication, presentation, research and analytical skills

· Be computer literate

· Meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010









Environment & Natural Resources Director

REF: SCPSB/02/08/2018/06 DIRECTOR, ENVIRONMENT AND NATURAL RESOURCES J.G ‘R’

Terms of Service:- 5 Year contract or Permanent and Pensionable depending on age of candidate

Duties and Responsibilities

· Reporting to the Chief Officer, Environment, Water and Irrigation, and Natural Resources, the Director Environment and Natural resources will be the overall in-charge of the administration and coordination of all the activities in affecting the environment and natural resources.

Requirements

· Have a Bachelor’s degree in Fisheries, Aquaculture, Veterinary, Animal Health and Production or related field from a recognized institution.

· Master’s Degree in any of the above or related fields from a recognized institution will be an added advantage.

· Certificate in Senior Management Course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized institution;

· Certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Programme lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a recognized institution;

· Have at least 5 years working experience 3 of which must be at a senior level

· Have good communication, presentation, research and analytical skills

· Be computer literate

· Meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010









Water Director

REF: SCPSB/02/08/2018/07 DIRECTOR, WATER J.G ‘R’

Terms of Service:- 5 Year contract or Permanent and Pensionable depending on age of candidate

Duties and Responsibilities

· Reporting to the Chief Officer, Environment, Water and Irrigation, and Natural Resources, the Director Environment and Natural resources will be the overall in-charge of implementation water and irrigation development plans as well as the administration and coordination of the activities affecting water and irrigation opportunities in the county.

Requirements

· Have a Bachelor’s degree in water resource management, water engineering, Natural Resources Management, or related Biological or Environmental Management, or Agriculture and allied fields.

· Master’s Degree in any of the above or related fields from a recognized institution.

· Certificate in Senior Management Course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized institution;

· Certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Programme lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a recognized institution;

· Have at least 5 years working experience 3 of which must be at a senior level

· Have good communication, presentation, research and analytical skills

· Be computer literate

· Meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010

· Have at least 7 years working experience 3 of which must be at a senior level

· Have good communication, presentation, research and analytical skills

· Be computer literate

· Meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010









Housing & Urban Development Director

REF: SCPSB/02/08/2018/08 DIRECTOR, HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT J.G ‘R’

Terms of Service:- 5 Year contract or Permanent and Pensionable depending on age of candidate

Duties and Responsibilities

· Reporting to the Chief Officer, Lands, Physical Planning, Housing and Urban Development, the Director, Housing and Urban Development will coordinate the preparation of housing and urban development plans as well as oversee the implementation of these plans in the county.

Requirements

· Have a Bachelor’s degree in urban or regional planning, environmental planning, urban design, or geography and related fields from a recognized institution.

· Master’s Degree in any of the above or related fields from a recognized institution.

· Certificate in Senior Management Course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized institution;

· Certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Programme lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a recognized institution;

· Have at least 5 years working experience 3 of which must be at a senior level

· Have good communication, presentation, research and analytical skills

· Be computer literate

· Meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010









Deputy Director, Cooperative Development

REF: SCPSB/03/08/2018/01 DEPUTY DIRECTOR, COOPERATIVE DEVELOPMENT J.G ‘Q’

Terms of Service:- 5 Year contract or Permanent and Pensionable depending on age of candidate

Duties and Responsibilities

· Reporting to the Chief Officer, Enterprise and Industrial Development, the Director Cooperative Development will be the overall in-charge of growth, strengthening and support of the cooperative movement if the county.

Requirements

· Have a Bachelor’s degree in Cooperative Development or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

· Master’s Degree in any of the above or related fields from a recognized institution.

· Certificate in Senior Management Course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized institution;

· Certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Programme lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a recognized institution;

· Have at least 5 years working experience 3 of which must be at a senior level

· Have good communication, presentation, research and analytical skills

· Be computer literate

· Meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010









Deputy Director Sports & Culture

REF: SCPSB/03/08/2018/02 DEPUTY DIRECTOR SPORTS AND CULTURE J.G ‘Q’

Terms of Service:- 5 Year contract or Permanent and Pensionable depending on age of candidate

Duties and Responsibilities

· Reporting to the Chief Officer, Tourism, Culture, Sports & Arts the Deputy Director, Sports & Culture will be the overall in-charge of planning and implementation of Sports, Art & Culture activities in the county.

Requirements

· Have a Bachelor’s degree in Anthropology, or Physical Education, Sports Administration, Social Sciences, or Fine Art or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution. A relevant postgraduate qualification from a recognized institution would be an added advantage

· Have at least 5 years working experience 2 of which must be at a senior level

· Have good communication, presentation, research and analytical skills

· Be computer literate

· Meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010

· Be proficient in computer applications.









Senior Principal Administrative Officer

REF:SCPSB/04/08/2018/02 SENIOR PRINCIPAL ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER(RESEARCH) J.G ‘P’

Terms of Service – 5 Year contract or Permanent and Pensionable depending on age of candidate

Responsibilities

· Reporting to the Director, Monitoring and Evaluation, the Senior Principal Administration Officer, will provide high-level technical input in the process of county level research as part of M & E support to the financial/fiscal planning function of the Directorate.

Requirements

· Have served in the grade of Principal Administration Officer or a comparable and relevant p

· osition in the public or private service for at least three (3) years;

· Have a Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA) or Social Sciences or Management or a related field from a recognized university or equivalent experience will be an added advantage;

· Have attended and successfully completed a strategic leadership course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized institution or equivalent leadership course;

· Have experience in the field of research, data collection, analysis, presentation and report writing;

· Be computer literate;

· Meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications by downloading and completing the application for employment forms available on this website, attach copies of their credentials and send to

The Secretary/CEO

Siaya County Public Service Board,

P.O. Box 390-40601,

BONDO

OR

EMAIL us on application_cpsb@siaya.go.ke