Government Jobs in Kenya – Lamu

Health Records & Information Management Assistant III



J/G ‘G’

Ref: LCPSB/ADV/2018/9

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Requirements

· Must be a Kenyan Citizen:

· Certificate in Health Records and Information Technology from a recognized institution: and

· Certificate in computer application skills from a recognized institution.

Responsibilities

· Receiving and registering patients at hospital reception:

· Booking appointments for patients to specialty and consultants clinics;

· Storing and retrieving medical records and documents:

· Preparing clinics:

· Updating bed bureaus:

· Capturing data from service points:

· Maintain record safety and confidentiality;

· Directing patients to relevant clinics.





Registered Clinical Officers

J/G ‘H’

Ref: LCPSB/ADV/2017/10

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Requirements

· Be a Kenyan Citizen;

· Diploma in Clinical Medicine and Surgery or Clinical Medicine and Community Health:

· Must be registered and licensed with Clinical Officers Council; and

· Computer literate.

Responsibilities

· Taking history, examining, diagnosing and treating patients’ common ailments at an outpatient or inpatient health facility;

· Implementing Community Health Care activities in liaison with health workers:

· Guiding and counseling patients, clients and staff on health issues;

· Sensitizing patients and clients on preventive and promotive health:

· Carrying out minor surgical procedures as per training and skills;

· Collecting and compiling Clinical data:

· Referring patients and clients to appropriate health facilities.

NB: Those who previously applied need not to apply.





Medical Social Workers

Ref: LCPSB/ADV/2018/10

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Requirements

· Must be a Kenyan Citizen;

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C or its equivalent qualification; and

· Diploma in Social Work, Sociology, Psychology, Anthropology, Mental Health or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

Responsibilities

· An officer at this level will be a member of health team addressing the psychological effects as related to patients diagnosis, prognosis and future resettlement and counseling of patients especially in the cases









Drivers

J/G ‘D’

Ref: LCPSB/ADV/2018/13

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Requirements

· Must he a Kenyan Citizen;

· At least 3 Years Working Experience;

· Minimum academic qualifications Kenya

· Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE);

· A valid driving License:

· Suitability trade test certificate Grade

· Attended First Aid Certificate Course not less than one (1) week from a recognized institution;

· A valid certificate of Good Conduct from Kenya Police: and

· Applicants/Candidates who have undergone a driving course with National Youth Service (NYS) and in possession of driving license for classes BC & E will have an added advantage.

Responsibilities

· Driving a Motor Vehicle as authorized;

· Routine checks and maintenance of the vehicles;

· Maintenance of work tickets;

· Detecting and reporting of the vehicles defects;

· Carrying authorized passengers;

· Ensuring safety passengers/goods; and

· Ensuring cleanness and overall maintenance and management of vehicle.

How to Apply

Applicants must attach photocopies of the following documents:

1. National Identity Card

2. Academic: Professional Certificates and Testimonials.

3. Copies of clearance certificates from;

4. Higher Education Loans Board (HELB);

5. Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA);

6. Criminal Investigation Department (CID):

7. Ethics and Anti — Corruption Commission (EACC);

8. Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) and respective professional bodies.

9. Any other relevant supporting documents.

All applications should be submitted in a sealed envelope addressed to:

The Secretary,

Lamu County Public Service Board,

P.O. Box 536-80500,

Lamu.

Important information

The applications should reach the County Public Service Board on or before 30th May, 2018.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.