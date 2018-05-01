Government Jobs in Kenya – Lamu

Government Jobs in Kenya – LamuJobs and Careers 04:09
Health Records & Information Management Assistant III
J/G ‘G’
Ref: LCPSB/ADV/2018/9
Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable
Requirements
· Must be a Kenyan Citizen:
· Certificate in Health Records and Information Technology from a recognized institution: and
· Certificate in computer application skills from a recognized institution.
Responsibilities
· Receiving and registering patients at hospital reception:
· Booking appointments for patients to specialty and consultants clinics;
· Storing and retrieving medical records and documents:
· Preparing clinics:
· Updating bed bureaus:
· Capturing data from service points:
· Maintain record safety and confidentiality;
· Directing patients to relevant clinics.
Registered Clinical Officers
J/G ‘H’
Ref: LCPSB/ADV/2017/10
Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable
Requirements
· Be a Kenyan Citizen;
· Diploma in Clinical Medicine and Surgery or Clinical Medicine and Community Health:
· Must be registered and licensed with Clinical Officers Council; and
· Computer literate.
Responsibilities
· Taking history, examining, diagnosing and treating patients’ common ailments at an outpatient or inpatient health facility;
· Implementing Community Health Care activities in liaison with health workers:
· Guiding and counseling patients, clients and staff on health issues;
· Sensitizing patients and clients on preventive and promotive health:
· Carrying out minor surgical procedures as per training and skills;
· Collecting and compiling Clinical data:
· Referring patients and clients to appropriate health facilities.
NB: Those who previously applied need not to apply.
Medical Social Workers
Ref: LCPSB/ADV/2018/10
Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable
Requirements
· Must be a Kenyan Citizen;
· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C or its equivalent qualification; and
· Diploma in Social Work, Sociology, Psychology, Anthropology, Mental Health or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.
Responsibilities
· An officer at this level will be a member of health team addressing the psychological effects as related to patients diagnosis, prognosis and future resettlement and counseling of patients especially in the cases
Drivers
J/G ‘D’
Ref: LCPSB/ADV/2018/13
Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable
Requirements
· Must he a Kenyan Citizen;
· At least 3 Years Working Experience;
· Minimum academic qualifications Kenya
· Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE);
· A valid driving License:
· Suitability trade test certificate Grade
· Attended First Aid Certificate Course not less than one (1) week from a recognized institution;
· A valid certificate of Good Conduct from Kenya Police: and
· Applicants/Candidates who have undergone a driving course with National Youth Service (NYS) and in possession of driving license for classes BC & E will have an added advantage.
Responsibilities
· Driving a Motor Vehicle as authorized;
· Routine checks and maintenance of the vehicles;
· Maintenance of work tickets;
· Detecting and reporting of the vehicles defects;
· Carrying authorized passengers;
· Ensuring safety passengers/goods; and
· Ensuring cleanness and overall maintenance and management of vehicle.
How to Apply
Applicants must attach photocopies of the following documents:
1. National Identity Card
2. Academic: Professional Certificates and Testimonials.
3. Copies of clearance certificates from;
4. Higher Education Loans Board (HELB);
5. Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA);
6. Criminal Investigation Department (CID):
7. Ethics and Anti — Corruption Commission (EACC);
8. Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) and respective professional bodies.
9. Any other relevant supporting documents.
All applications should be submitted in a sealed envelope addressed to:
The Secretary,
Lamu County Public Service Board,
P.O. Box 536-80500,
Lamu.
Important information
The applications should reach the County Public Service Board on or before 30th May, 2018.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Youth, Women and persons with special needs are encouraged to apply.