Government Jobs in Kenya - KEPHIS (37 Vacancies)

Accountants Assistant



KEPHIS, a State Corporation in the Agricultural Sector invites applications from qualified Kenyans for the following positions:

Ref: VA/2/5/2018

Duties and Responsibilities

· Voucher preparation.

· Basic book keeping.

· Cheque writing.

· Payment processing.

· Receipt writing.

· Prepare first draft financial statements.

· Maintain an up to date financial system.

· Coordinate internal and statutory audits.

· Respond to audit queries and ensure implementation of recommendations.

· Follow up and review bank reconciliations; close out reconciling issues.

· Examine payment vouchers.

· Identify, develop and ensure compliance to financial procedures and regulations.

· Project Accounting and reporting to various donors.

· Supervision of Accountants, Accounts Assistants and Clerical Officers.

· Reconcile general ledger balances and initiate corrective journals where applicable.

· Maintenance of accreditation and ISO certification.

Qualifications

· CPA II or its recognized equivalent.

· Computer literacy especially in relevant accounting programs.

· One (1) year relevant experience.

· Experience with a Quality Management System.









Biometric Statistician

KEPHIS, a State Corporation in the Agricultural Sector invites applications from qualified Kenyans for the following positions:

Ref: VA/3/5/2018

Responsibilities

· Analysis of pest surveillance data, import and export data, DUS, NPT and any other data as required by the Corporation.

· Report writing upon data collection and analysis.

· Planning for surveillance activities.

· Carry out candidate variety randomization; field layout for National Performance Trial (NPT) and Distinctness Uniformity and Stability (DUS) tests.

· Provide and present reports on variety comparisons for purposes of official release.

· Receive and evaluate the NPT applications from crop Breeders/crop Breeding Institutions.

· Maintenance of accreditation and ISO certification.

Qualifications

· Bachelors Degree in Bio-statistics/Statistics/ with strong quantitative research background or Bachelors of Science in Mathematics and Statistics from a University recognized in Kenya.

· Master of Science degree from a University recognized in Kenya will be an added advantage.

· Three (3) years relevant experience.

· Excellent statistical computing skills, including proficiency in, SAS, SPSS and GENSTAT, Microsoft Office among others.

· Ability to write scientific publications/reports.

· Excellent problem solving skills and the ability to make decisions independently.

· Good communication, report writing and presentation skills.

· Can work well under pressure and prioritize work.

· Experience with a Quality Management System.









Front Office Receptionist

KEPHIS, a State Corporation in the Agricultural Sector invites applications from qualified Kenyans for the following positions:

Ref: VA/4/5/2018

Responsibilities

· Development, review and implementation of standard operating procedures for front office.

· Coordinate Information flow within the Corporation.

· Tracking and following-up on all calls, emails and hard copy documents.

· Management of all assets under the front office.

· Provision of reports required from front office.

· Responding to customer inquiries and complaints and communicating appropriate options for resolution in a timely manner.

· Linking staff within departments with external clients.

· Receiving and escalating client’s grievances.

· Booking rooms and conference facilities.

· Provide exceptional customer care services by attending to visitors/clients and directing them accordingly.

· Directing all enquires to the right office.

· Ensure effective management of incoming/outgoing calls and maintaining a daily record of calls made.

· Receiving, sorting, registering and distributing incoming mails for the assigned office for action.

· Maintaining high standards of cleanliness/hygiene and tidiness within the front office.

· Informing customers about services available and assesses customer needs.

· Providing functional guidance, training and assistance to lower level staff.

· Providing assistance, training and troubleshooting support to lower level staff.

· Scheduling work to ensure accurate phone coverage, monitors priority of calls and shifts escalated calls to assure resolution to problems.

· Preparing standard reports to track workload, response time and quality of input.Assists in planning and implementing front office goals and make recommendations to management to improve efficiency and effectiveness.

· Maintaining the image of the Corporation by attending to clients with respect and integrity.

· Maintenance of accreditation and ISO certification.

Qualifications

· Diploma in secretarial studies from a recognized institution preferably KNEC or diploma in Human Resource /Business Administration with certificate in telephone operations/reception or front office management from a recognized institution Or

· Diploma in telephone operations/reception or front office management from a recognized institution.

· Fluency in both oral and written English and Kiswahili.

· Excellent interpersonal skills and integrity.

· Computer literacy with typing speed of 50wpm.

· Ability to work under pressure and independently.

· Experience with a Quality Management System.













Legal officer

KEPHIS, a State Corporation in the Agricultural Sector invites applications from qualified Kenyans for the following positions:

Ref: VA/5/5/2018

Responsibilities

· Drafting of agreements, contracts, leases and maintaining records of such transactions.

· Liaising with external legal councils on legal matters affecting the Board.

· Verifying all contracts, agreements, leases in which the Board enters into to ensure compliance.

· Advising the Management on legal aspects of administrative matters.

· Undertaking research on assigned legal issues.

· Collecting and collating research data.

· Vetting and verification of documents before execution by authorized representatives of the Board.

· Liaising with the office of the Attorney General on legal issues affecting the Board in execution of its mandate.

· Prepare witnesses and the evidence as well as presenting the same in court while keeping an updated record of all court cases.

· Collaborate and correspond with external advocates on all pending court cases.

· Attend to internal company queries of legal nature in the facilitation of normal business.

· Assist with Board affairs in the absence of the Corporation secretary.

· Deputize the Corporation Secretary in the performance of company secretarial duties whenever called upon.

· Advising Procurement committees on legal issues.

· Maintenance of accreditation and ISO certification.

Qualifications

· Possess a Bachelors of Law Degree or form a recognized institution and an advocate of the High court of Kenya.

· Be computer literate.

· Be conversant with laws of the country and the common practice of the field.

· Three (3) years relevant experience.

· Computer literacy and proficiency in Microsoft office packages and accounting programs such as SAGE.

· Ability to work independently, in a team and under pressure.

· Excellent problem solving skills and the ability to make decisions independently.

· Good communication, data analysis, report writing and presentation skills.

· Can work well under pressure and prioritize work.

· Experience with a Quality Management System.









Assistant Inspector

KEPHIS, a State Corporation in the Agricultural Sector invites applications from qualified Kenyans for the following positions:

Assistant Inspector (6 positions) – Ref: VA/6/5/2018

Responsibilities

· Inspection of agricultural produce for compliance to import and export requirements.

· Field inspections and audits for market compliance.

· Organize and participate in field survey activities.

· Advice clients on market requirements, grading and certification of plant produce.

· Manage documentation and plant databases.

· Coordinate farmer advisory services through stakeholder awareness meetings.

· Organize and participate in post certification survey activities.

· Surveillance for pest and disease management.

· Maintenance of accreditation and ISO certification.

Qualifications

· Diploma in Agriculture , biotechnology, entomology, crop protection, applied biology, seed science, Horticulture or its equivalent from an Institution recognized in Kenya.

· Knowledge in diagnosis of plant pests, diseases and weeds.

· At least one (1) year experience.

· Report writing and presentation skills.

· Computer literacy and proficiency in Microsoft office packages.

· Ability to work in a team with minimum supervision.

· Experience with a Quality Management System.









Inspector

KEPHIS, a State Corporation in the Agricultural Sector invites applications from qualified Kenyans for the following positions:

Ref: VA/7/5/2018

Responsibilities

· Coordination of farmer advisory services through stakeholder awareness meetings.

· Development of monitoring, emergency response and pest management systems.

· Identification of pests and diseases.

· Field inspections and audits for market compliance.

· Inspection of agricultural produce for compliance to import and export requirements.

· Inspection of containment facilities.

· Development and maintenance of plant databases.

· Organize and participate in post certification survey activities.

· Surveillance for pest and disease management.

· Maintenance of accreditation and ISO certification.

Qualifications

· Bachelor of Science in Agriculture , plant pathology, biotechnology, entomology, crop protection, molecular biology, seed science, Horticulture, Agronomy, Botany or its equivalent from a University recognized in Kenya.

· Three (3) years relevant experience.

· Knowledge on identification, diagnosis and management of pests and diseases.

· Knowledge in Pest Risk Analysis, surveillance, general plant health and compliance determination in traded commodities.

· Knowledge on biosafety and biosecurity.

· Knowledge on pest management.

· Computer literacy and proficiency in Microsoft office packages.

· Ability to work independently and in a team.

· Excellent problem solving skills and the ability to make decisions independently.

· Good communication, data analysis, report writing and presentation skills.

· Can work well under pressure and prioritize work.

· Experience with a Quality Management System.









Laboratory Technologist

KEPHIS, a State Corporation in the Agricultural Sector invites applications from qualified Kenyans for the following positions:

Ref: VA/8/5/2018

Responsibilities

· Identification of plants, seeds, pests, diseases and weeds.

· Preparation of laboratory analysis reports and data.

· Sampling and sample handling for quality analysis.

· Maintenance of reference collections.

· Maintenance of laboratory equipment.

· Maintenance of accreditation and ISO certification.

Qualifications

· Diploma in applied biology, plant pathology, entomology, biotechnology , molecular biology, seed technology or its equivalent from an institution recognized in Kenya.

· At least 1 year experience.

· Experience on analysis using modern tools.

· Ability to identify plants, seeds, pests, diseases and weeds.

· Knowledgeable of basic equipment maintenance and calibration.

· Computer literacy and proficiency in Microsoft office packages.

· Data analysis and report writing skills.

· Ability to work in a team with minimum supervision.

· Experience with laboratory Quality Management system.









Office Administrator

KEPHIS, a State Corporation in the Agricultural Sector invites applications from qualified Kenyans for the following positions:

Ref: VA/9/5/2018

Responsibilities

· Making appointments and reservations for the office.

· Handling and filling confidential information or any other documents.

· Receiving, sorting, registering and distributing incoming mails for the assigned office for action.

· Handling office files and maintaining an effective filing system.

· Maintaining high standards of cleanliness/hygiene and tidiness within the office.

· Handling all typing duties as may be required.

· Performing basic office administrative duties.

· Attending to all incoming and outgoing calls in office deployed.

· Maintenance of accreditation and ISO certification.

Qualifications

· Diploma in Secretarial studies and trained in telephone operations/reception or front office management from a recognized institution.

· Fluency in both oral and written English and Kiswahili.

· Experience with a Quality Management System.









Support Staff

KEPHIS, a State Corporation in the Agricultural Sector invites applications from qualified Kenyans for the following positions:

Ref: VA/10/5/2018

Duties and Responsibilities

· General cleaning.

· Messengerial duties.

· Other routine work as may be assigned.

· Technical duties as may be assigned.





Accountant

KEPHIS, a State Corporation in the Agricultural Sector invites applications from qualified Kenyans for the following positions:

Ref: VA/1/5/2018

Responsibilities

· Cost and/or management accounting.

· Preparation of budgets.

· Financial analysis.

· Verification of payment vouchers.

· Collation of financial estimates.

· Determination of aggregate expenditure.

· Coordination and rationalization expenditure estimates.

· Supervision of revenue collection process.

· Cash flow control.

· Cost analysis.

· Preparation of final and statements.

· Maintenance of accounting books.

· Maintenance of accreditation and ISO certification.

Qualifications

· Possess a Bachelor Degree in Commerce ( Accounting option ), or be in possession of a degree from a university recognized in Kenya majoring in fields relevant to the Accounting Function such as Finance and Economics.

· Have passed CPA II;

· Three (3) years relevant experience.

· Computer literacy and proficiency in Microsoft office packages and accounting programs such as SAGE.

· Ability to work independently, in a team and under pressure.

· Excellent problem solving skills and the ability to make decisions independently.

· Good communication, data analysis, report writing and presentation skills.

· Can work well under pressure and prioritize work.

· Experience with a Quality Management System.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified individuals should fill the employment application form through the website (www.kephis.org) or download the form from the website and send the duly filled form together with copies of academic and professional certificates and national identity card by 21st June, 2018 to:

The Managing Director,

P.O Box 49592 – 00100 GPO, Nairobi.

Use only one method of application: either online through the KEPHIS website or hard copy.

KEPHIS is an equal opportunity employer. Potential candidates from marginalized communities and persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.